Best Buy holds PC Gaming Cyber Monday Sale

PCSAVE DATA

Written by:

November 29, 2021

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘PC Gaming Cyber Monday Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select hardware and software.

Advertised products include the LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC, ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop, Razer Battle Bundle, HyperX Streamer Starter Pack, Logitech G502 HERO Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, and the SanDisk Ultra 1TB PCIe Gen 3×4 NVMe Internal SSD.

The sale ends Nov. 29.


Previous Story:
Amazon holds 50 percent off PS5, PS4 Cyber Monday Sale
Next Story:
Nintendo Switch Cyber Deals sale to conclude

Comments are closed.