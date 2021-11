Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding the Cyber Monday Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discount select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, The Nioh Collection, and Destruction AllStars.