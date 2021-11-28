PSN PS5, PS4 Black Friday Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Black Friday Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, Tales of Arise, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition, Diablo II: Resurrected, Resident Evil Village, Demon’s Souls, NHL 22, Lost Judgment and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The sale ends Nov. 29.