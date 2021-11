Target Corp. this week is holding a new Black Friday sale for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select Xbox titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk 2077, F1 2021, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Watch Dogs Legion, NBA 2K22, Scarlet Nexus, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hades, Outriders, Balan Wonderworld, NHL 22, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The sale ends Nov. 27.