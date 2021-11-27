Best Buy holds Save $20 PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Black Friday Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Save $20 Black Friday Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select software by $20.

Advertised titles include Tales of Arise, Far Cry 6, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Back 4 Blood, Hitman 3, Judgment, Returnal, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and Nickelodeon All Star Brawl.

In addition, it is holding a PC Gaming Sale that discounts select laptops, monitors, storage, and accessories.