Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding a Black Friday sale for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 33 percent.

Discounted titles include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Splatoon 2, Kirby Star Allies, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.