Walmart holds $20 PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Black Friday sale

Walmart Inc. this week is holding a Black Friday sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles to $20.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, MLB The Show 21, Sonic Colors Ultimate, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Crash N. Sane Trilogy, and Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack.

The sale ends Nov. 28.