Apple holds Black Friday shopping event

Apple Inc. this week is holding a four-day shopping event that offers a free Apple Gift Card with select products.

Between Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, the company will offer a $50 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE; up to a $75 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max; a $50 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, a $100 Apple Gift Card with the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch; a $100 Apple Gift Card with an eligible Mac notebook or Mac mini and $200 with a 27-inch iMac.

Finally, it will offer a $50 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD and up to a $50 Apple Gift Card on select accessories.