Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding the EA Xbox Digital Black Friday Sale for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select EA digital titles.

Discounted titles include A Way Out, Anthem, Apex Legends, Burnout Paradise, Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition, F1 2021, FIFA 22, It Takes Two, Knockout City, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, NHL 22, Star Wars Squadrons, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.