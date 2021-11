Amazon.com Inc. this week discounted titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 to $15 or less in a Black Friday sale.

Titles discounted to $15 or less include Marvel’s Avengers, Balan Wonderworld, Destruction AllStars, NBA 2K21, Crazy Chicken Shooter Edition, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

In addition, the PS Plus 12-Month Membership is discounted to $39.99 from $59.99.