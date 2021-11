Walmart Inc. this week is holding a Black Friday sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles to $14.

Discounted titles include Watch Dogs Legion, PGA Tour 2K21, Gran Turismo Sport, Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, UFC 3, Mortal Kombat 11, Sonic Forces, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Sqaudrons.

The sale ends Nov. 28.