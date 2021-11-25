Target holds 60% off PS5, PS4 Black Friday sale

Target Corp. this week is holding a new Black Friday sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, MLB The Show 21, Madden NFL 22, Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Sackboy: A New Adventure, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Hitman 3, Scarlet Nexus, and Resident Evil Village.

In addition, the PS Plus 12-Month Membership is discounted to $39.99 from $59.99.

The sale ends Nov. 27.