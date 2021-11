Target Corp. this week is holding a new Black Friday sale for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select Nintendo Switch titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Hades, Monster Hunter Rise, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Sonic Colors Ultimate, Balan Wonderworld, Cruis’n Blast, NBA 2K22, FIFA 22, Astral Chain, and Ring Fit Adventure.

The sale ends Nov. 27.