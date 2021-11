Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding the Xbox Digital Black Friday Game Sale for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 66 percent.

Discounted titles include the Xbox Game Pass for PC 3-Month Membership, Forza Horizon 4, Gears Tactics, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Psychonauts 2, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.