Retailer price cuts AirPods Pro to $159.00

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s AirPods Pro by 20 percent in a new sales initiative.

This week, the AirPods Pro sells at $159.00, 36 percent off the $249.00 MSRP.

AirPods Pro include Active Noise Cancellation that uses two microphones to adapt to each ear. New Adaptive EQ will automatically tune low and mid frequencies. A new speaker driver can produce base down to 20Hz. A new Transparency Mode will allow users to listen to music while hearing the environment around them.

In addition, it features a new water-resistant design that includes three silicone ear tip sizes and a vent system to equalize pressure and lower discomfort.

The final product includes the H1 chip for voice commands including “Hey Siri”, and Audio Sharing to listen to the same audio with a friend who a second pair of AirPods.