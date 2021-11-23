Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales deploy

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week launched Black Friday sales for the Nintendo Switch.

This week, Nintendo is selling the Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the system, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe digital version and Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership at $299.99.

Select titles price cut to $39.99 include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, ASTRAL CHAIN and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3.

Finally, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been discounted to $59.99 from $99.99 and Ring Fit Adventure has been discounted to $54.99 from $79.99.