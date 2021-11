Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Black Friday Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, Back 4 Blood, NBA 2K22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Tales of Arise, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, MLB The Show 21, Scarlet Nexus, Lost Judgment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Burnout Paradise Remastered, and Capcom Arcade Stadium.