The King of Fighters XV Open Beta Test PS5 a real bout in preview

KOF is back. SNK Corp.’s The King of Fighters XV held an Open Beta Test this past weekend and held a confident comeback in both offline and online modes.

Open Beta Test characters included Kyo, Iori, Chizuru, Dolores, Shun’ei, Shermie, Yashiro, and Chris.

Fight controls were precise for player control, jump in combos, and counter moves. In addition, hit detection was accurate and fair in close encounter blows.

New character Dolores is a fun addition, with sand manipulation that can trap and corner opponents. Staples like Kyo and Iori felt refined, and all character Climax Super Special Moves looked spectacular.

Frame rates held at a solid 60FPS. Characters retained a porcelain veneer and would benefit from extra texture and shading.

Casual Mode online matches, which held an error prompt in the first few hours of launch, were ironed out and stable in a 3v3 match.

The King of Fighters XV will include trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo. It will be sold Feb. 17, 2022.

Customers who pre-order the PS5, PS4, or Xbox Series X|S SKUS will receive early access on Feb. 14, 2022.

The Deluxe Edition will include DLC for six future characters.

Early purchase bonuses include the KOF XV DLC Costume GAROU