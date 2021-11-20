Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Sale

NINTENDO SWITCHPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5SAVE DATAXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

November 20, 2021

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Black Friday Deals Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Turtle Beach – Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Far Cry 6, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Madden NFL 22, NBA 2K22, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Cruis’n Blast, Back 4 Blood, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In addition, it is holding a PC Gaming Sale that discounts select laptops, monitors, storage, and accessories.


Previous Story:
Xbox Series X|S sells 2,593 units in Japan data
Next Story:
Nintendo Switch No. 1; Shin Megami Tensai V No. 1 in Japan

Comments are closed.