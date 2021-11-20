Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Black Friday Deals Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Turtle Beach – Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Far Cry 6, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Madden NFL 22, NBA 2K22, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Cruis’n Blast, Back 4 Blood, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In addition, it is holding a PC Gaming Sale that discounts select laptops, monitors, storage, and accessories.