Xbox Series S – Fornite & Rocket League Bundle deploys

Microsoft Corp. this week released the Xbox Series S – Fornite & Rocket League Bundle to U.S. retail.

The Xbox Series S – Fornite & Rocket League Bundle includes the Xbox Series S, 1,000 Fortnite V-bucks, 1,000 Rocket League Credits and the Midnight Drive Pack for both titles at $299.00.

Fortnite Rocket League are free to play with Xbox.

The Xbox Series is 60 percent smaller than the Xbox Series X, includes a custom 512GB NVME SSD, and is all digital with no optical drive.

Graphics fidelity includes 1440p at up 120FPS, DirectX ray tracing, Variable Refresh Rate, Variable Rate Shading. 4K streaming media playback and 4K upscaling for games.