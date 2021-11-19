Xbox Nov. Update drops

Microsoft Corp. this week released the Xbox November Update to the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The Nov. Update includes new and improved color filters for the Xbox Series X|S, updated volume and audio output settings for all Xbox consoles, new game accessibility feature tags in the Microsoft Store, and a new firmware update for the Xbox One Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Microsoft Q1 gaming revenue increased 16 percent to $3.6 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services revenue increased two percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions offset by declines in third-party titles compared to the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 166 percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.