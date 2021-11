Microsoft Corp. this week released Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition includes five new aircraft, eight new airports, six new Discovery Flights, new tutorials, and weather system updates.

Microsoft Flight Simulator includes 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, light planes, commercial jets, dynamic weather, new day and night engine, and aerodynamic modeling.