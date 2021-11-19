PSN PS5, PS4 November Savings Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the November Savings Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up 70 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Hitman 3 – Deluxe Edition, Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition, Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition, Scarlet Nexus, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Crysis Remastered, and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

The sale ends Nov. 19.