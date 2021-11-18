Xbox Cloud Gaming drops to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

November 18, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The option allows Xbox console owners to test titles before installation.

It is now available in 25 regions.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members stream Cloud-enabled titles directly from the Xbox App.

In addition, Windows 10 PC owners to play games from their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console in the Xbox App with Xbox Remote Play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, and Xbox Live Gold at $14.99 per month.


