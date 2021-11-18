PSN holds PS5, PS4 PlayStation Indies Sale

November 18, 2021

Sony Corp. this week is holding the PlayStation Indies Sale for PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, CarX Drift Racing Online, Chernobylite, Outer Wilds, Aragami 2, Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, What Remains of Edith Finch, Horizon Chase Turbo, VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action, and Operation: Tango.

The sale ends Dec. 1.


