Amazon holds B2G1 Free PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch mid-Nov. sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week began holding a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a new retail initiative.

This week, customers who purchase two select video games will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022, Call of Duty Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition, NBA 2K22, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, Hades, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Tales of Arise, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Lost Judgment.