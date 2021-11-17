Shin Megami Tensei V No. 9 at UK retail

Gfk Chart-Track this week said Atlus Inc.’s Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.
For the week ending Nov. 13, Shin Megami Tensei V ranked as the No. 9 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.
Shin Megami Tensei V is the latest numbered entry in the RPG series.
The title includes turn-based combat and the option to befriend enemies.
The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine 4.
It sells at $59.99.