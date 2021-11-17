PSN PS5, PS4 Remasters & Retro Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Remasters & Retro Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Remasters & Retro Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Everybody’s Golf, Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Metro 2033 Redux, Disgaea 1 Complete, Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen, The King of Fighters 2000, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Pac-Man 256.

The sale ends Nov. 17.