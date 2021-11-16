Rainbow Six Extraction to deploy in Jan. 2022

Ubisoft Inc. this month said it will release Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC Jan 20, 2022.

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, is a new three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title will include 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game will include cross-play and cross-save support.

It will be sold at $39.99.