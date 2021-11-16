Forza Horizon 5 No. 2 at UK retail

Gfk Chart-Track this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Nov. 13, Forza Horizon 5 ranked as the No. 4 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico and includes a new campaign mode to explore the region.

The final game includes authentic artwork and locations, including the Grand Caldera Volcano and Guanjuato.

It is sold at $59.99.