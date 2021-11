Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Critically Acclaimed Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Hades, Hitman 3, Untitled Goose Game, Backbone, Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition, Dead Cells, Donut County, Guacamelee! 2, Katana Zero XB1, SteamWorld Dig 2, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

The sale ends Nov. 15.