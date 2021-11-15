Xbox Big Bundle Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Big Bundle Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, DOOM Slayers Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle, Batman: Arkham Collection, Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Scribblenauts Mega Pack, Shenmue I & II, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

The sale ends Nov. 15.