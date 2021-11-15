Halo Infinite Multiplayer Season 1 deploys to Xbox, PC

Microsoft Corp. this week released Halo Infinite Multiplayer Season 1: Heroes of Reach to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The multiplayer beta includes Arena, Big Team Battle, Spartan Customization, and Cross-Generation and Cross-Platform Gaming.

The multiplayer component supports 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

Maps include Bazaar, Live Wire, Recharge and Behemoth.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The Halo Infinite Campaign component will be released Dec. 8.