Back 4 Blood No. 2 in U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month, Back 4 Blood ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Back 4 Blood is a co-op first-person shooter from the creators of the Left 4 Dead franchise.

The title includes a 4-player co-op story campaign, competitive PvP multiplayer, and a new rogue-lite Card System to adjust gameplay.