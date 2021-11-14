Xbox by Gucci deploys

Gucci and Microsoft Corp. have partnered to release Xbox by Gucci, 100 numbered Xbox Series X consoles reimagined by the Italian fashion house.

Xbox by Gucci includes an Xbox Series X console with a laser-cut monogram motif from the 1930s, a canvas hard trunk with blue and red stripes and ‘XBOX’ and ‘GOOD GAME’ printed on each side, two customized Xbox Wireless Controllers with blue and red stripes, and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Each Xbox by Gucci sells at $10,000 and can be purchased at select Gucci retail stores including L.A., New York, London, Milan, Berlin, and Tokyo.