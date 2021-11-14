PSN holds PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Wreckfest, Persona 5, Ace Combat: Skies Unknown, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Team Sonic Racing, Castlevania Advance Collection, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Gravity Rush 2, Super Bomberman R, The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition.

The sale ends Dec. 1.