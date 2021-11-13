Nintendo Switch No. 1; Mario Party Superstars No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch OLED model sold 21,620 units, the Nintendo Switch 45,880 sold units, and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 23,017 units between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7. Nintendo Switch sales totaled 90,517 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 74,803 units to rank at No. 1 the week prior.

Mario Party Superstars sold 81,399 units to rank at No. 1 for the week.

For Q2 ending Sept. 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.93 billion operating profit, a decline of 24.5 percent amid a semiconductor shortage for the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo sold 3.83 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter, down from 6.86 million one year ago. It has sold 92.87 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 24 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 48 million units in Q2. It has sold 681 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.