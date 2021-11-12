Steam Deck to deploy in Feb. 2022

Valve Inc. this week said it will release the Steam Deck, a new handheld device to play Steam PC titles, in Feb. 2022.

It was previously scheduled to be sold in Q4 2021.

The company cited global supply chain issues including material shortages and components unable to reach manufacturing facilities to meet the previous timeline.

Steam Deck will be sold in three models – 64GB eMMC at $399.00, 256GB NVMe SSD at $529.00, and 512GB NVMe SSD at $649.00.

The hardware will include a custom AMD APU that contains Zen 2 + RDNA 2 technology to power AAA game titles. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) and the GPU includes 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). A microSD slot is available to expand game storage. The device will run SteamOS and will not be compatible with all Steam titles.

Control inputs include two analog sticks, two trackpads, d-pad, dual left and right analog triggers, and dual back triggers.