Gfk Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Nov. 6, Metroid Dread ranked as the No. 23 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 15 the week prior.

Metroid Dread is a 2D platform title and the fifth installment in the main franchise.

The title includes new Storm Missile and Speed Booster abilities, and E.M.M.I robots that Samus must evade.