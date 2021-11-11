Guardians of the Galaxy No. 6 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Nov. 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ranked as the No. 6 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player third-person action title that includes firearm battles, squad controls, and decision-based gameplay.