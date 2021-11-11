Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition jacks PS5, Xbox, PC

Rockstar Games this week released Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with enhanced lighting, environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, and GTA V-style controls and targeting.

It sells at $59.99.