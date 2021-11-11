Battlefield 2042 Gold, Ultimate Edition to deploy this week

EA Inc. this week will release Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition for Sony Corp.’s for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition will include early access to the game Nov. 12, Year 1 Pass: 4 New Specialists (1 per Season), 4 Battle Passes (1 per Season), and 3 Epic Skin Bundles (Blistered, Tempest, and Cold Blood) and the Cross-Gen Bundle at $99.99.

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition will include early access to game launch on Nov. 12, Year 1 Pass: 4 New Specialists (1 per Season), 4 Battle Passes (1 per Season), and 3 Epic Skin Bundles (Blistered, Tempest, and Cold Blood), Midnight Ultimate Bundle (“Shadow Stalker” Legendary Outfit, “Obsidian” Legendary Weapon Skin, “Onyx” Legendary Vehicle Skin), Official Digital Artbook, Exclusive Digital Soundtrack, and the Cross-Gen Bundle at $119.99.

It will be released Nov. 12.