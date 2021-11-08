Xbox Wireless Headset review: Strong sound from console to PC

Xbox and PC owners looking for robust audio in a headset can look to Microsoft Corp.’s own Xbox Wireless Headset for a robust audio experience from console to PC.

The Xbox Wireless Headset includes 40mm speakers and spatial audio support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. The speakers are housed in a matte black, lightweight, unfussy chassis that’s comfortable to wear for long game sessions. The polyurethane leather earcups and inner headband are very soft and don’t get too hot during gameplay.

Audio is robust with solid sound in lows, mids, and highs. There’s plenty of substance in the bass notes but it doesn’t overpower the rest of the audio. In addition, the in-game chat was loud and clear during usage. Sound can be fine-tuned in the Xbox Accessories app including equalizer, bass boost, auto-mute and mic monitoring options.

It’s important to note that the headset does not include noise cancelling, so ambient sounds can still be heard to prevent a fully immersive audio session.

The adjustment dials for game/chat audio balance and volume are built-into the earcup exterior and rotate forward and back to control. In addition, the game/chat dial includes a nice bump at the midpoint to allow users to sense the medium between game and chat volume. Also, a mute button on the lower portion of the boom mic is easy to reach.

The built-in dials leave room for fewer buttons and less confusion when prepping the headset for use. The green power/pair button is easy to see and instantly pairs with the Xbox console without a dongle. The headset does require a USB adapter when paired wireless to a PC.

A full charge of three hours via USB-C offers 15 hours of battery life, plenty for multiple game sessions. A quick 30 minute charge will produce 4 hours of battery life.

At under $100, the Xbox Wireless Headset is a strong product for Xbox and PC owners. It has solid sound, smart design, and long battery life that meets the needs for both core and casual gamers.