Amazon holds B2G1 PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Nov. sale

NINTENDO SWITCHPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5SAVE DATAXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

November 8, 2021

Amazon.com Inc. this week began holding a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a new retail initiative.

This week, customers who purchase two select video games will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Call of Duty Vanguard, Hades, NBA 2K22, Madden NFL 22, Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition, Guardians of the Galaxy, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, NHL 22, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Demon’s Souls, FIFA 22, and Crysis Remastered.


Previous Story:
Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to jack PS5, Xbox, PC this week
Next Story:
Forza Horizon 5 to drift Xbox, PC this week

Comments are closed.