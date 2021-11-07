Target holds B2G1 Free PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Nov. Sale

Target Corp. this week is holding a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free‘ Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Advertised titles include Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, Madden NFL 22, FIFA 21, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Mortal Kombat 11, The Last of Us Part II, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Monster Hunter Rise, Demon’s Souls, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The sale is valid until Nov. 13.