Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Big Bundle Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Car Mechanic Simulator – Deluxe Edition, The Sinking City, Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2, Ashen: Definitive Edition, Hello Neighbor: Home Invader Bundle, Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition, Guacamelee! 2 Complete, and Maneater Apex Edition.