Target Corp. this week is holding a new ‘game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Advertised titles include Madden NFL 22, MLB The Show 21, Hitman 3, Minecraft Dungeons, Godfall, Aliens Fireteam Elite, FIFA 22, Gears 5, and NERF Legends.

The sale ends Nov. 6.