Nintendo Switch sales decline in Q2 amid chip shortage

Nintendo Co., Ltd. recorded a sales decline in Q2 for the Nintendo Switch amid a chip shortage in the supply chain.

For Q2 ending Sept. 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.93 billion operating profit, a decline of 24.5 percent amid a semiconductor shortage for the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo sold 3.83 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter, down from 6.86 million one year ago. It has sold 92.87 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 24 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 48 million units in Q2. It has sold 681 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.