Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition drifts to Xbox, PC

Microsoft Corp. this week released Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The Premium Edition includes the base game, Forza Horizon 5 Expansion One, Forza Horizon 5 Expansion Two, Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack, and Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership at $99.99.

Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico and includes a new campaign mode to explore the region.

The final game includes authentic artwork and locations, including the Grand Caldera Volcano and Guanjuato.

It sells at $59.99.