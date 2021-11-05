Call of Duty Vanguard to battles PS5, Xbox, PC

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week released Call of Duty: Vanguard for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by Sledgehammer Studios, Call of Duty: Vanguard includes battles from World War II across the Easter and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

The multiplayer component includes 16 6v6 maps, four 2v2 maps, WWII loadouts, and a new Zombies experience from Treyarch Studios.

The final game includes Call of Duty: Warzone integration.

It sells at $59.99.